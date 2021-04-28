Malaysia’s fourth-largest delivery app has elected to use blockchain technology to boost customer transparency, resolve disputes and increase platform security.

Bungkusit, which run errands and delivers food and parcels, announced the implementation of blockchain to its platform via a Medium blog post Wednesday.

Blockchain based verification platform VeriDoc Global helped the app implement a blockchain solution into their system which it said took around three to four weeks to complete.

The use of blockchain is an “ideal solution that can be used as a trusted point of reference and verification,” according to VeriDoc’s Regional Director Aliasgar Abbas.

Upon successful completion of a delivery, a QR code is generated which the customer scans to acknowledge the delivery order. During the process, a delivery photo and order, location and drop off details are recorded and stored on its blockchain.

Abbas said the solution allows the app to “secure the credibility of the merchants” among users, especially with platforms still using “conventional signatures … numbers, names, etc. for … traceability purposes.”