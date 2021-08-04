Digital art platform MakersPlace said it raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Pantera Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners.

  • The firm introduces digital art and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to a mainstream collector audience.
  • Other investors in the round included Uncork Capital, Draper Dragon Digital Assets, 9Yards Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Sony Music Entertainment and rap artist Eminem.
  • In February, Christie's said it had partnered with MakersPlace to auction artwork by the renowned crypto artist Beeple. The work sold for $69.3 million. 
  • MakersPlace reports the number of collectors using its platform has grown 10-fold over the past year, with the firm facilitating over $100 million in transactions.
  • NFTs are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.

