Digital art platform MakersPlace said it raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Pantera Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners.
- The firm introduces digital art and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to a mainstream collector audience.
- Other investors in the round included Uncork Capital, Draper Dragon Digital Assets, 9Yards Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Sony Music Entertainment and rap artist Eminem.
- In February, Christie's said it had partnered with MakersPlace to auction artwork by the renowned crypto artist Beeple. The work sold for $69.3 million.
- MakersPlace reports the number of collectors using its platform has grown 10-fold over the past year, with the firm facilitating over $100 million in transactions.
- NFTs are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.
