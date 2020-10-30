- The Maker DAO community is voting Friday on a proposal to change its governance system to harden it against flash loan attacks.
- This proposal comes after the team from BProtocol flash borrowed $7 million worth of MKR tokens from derivatives platform dYdX to swing a vote on Maker in their own favor.
- Maker DAO’s MKR token is required to vote on changes to the DeFi platform.
- According to a Maker DAO forum post, the proposed fix extends the delay between a proposal’s passing and its implementation from 12 hours to 72 hours, which would give the community enough time to review and veto an unfair vote.
- Additionally, the proposal would also deactivate two modules that allow users to freeze Maker’s liquidation engine and its oracle service.
- The proposal is being put to an on-chain vote Friday, Oct. 30.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.