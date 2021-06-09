Major digital assets exchanges are looking to enter India, the second-most populous country globally, despite the government mulling a blanket ban on private cryptocurrencies.

  • Industry sources speaking to Reuters said U.S.-based Kraken, Hong Kong-based Bitfinex, and rival KuCoin are actively seeking information about the nature of the market and potential entry points.
  • One exchange has reportedly begun due diligence for acquiring an Indian firm, while the other two have yet to decide whether to establish a subsidiary or buy a domestic firm.
  • "All of these exchanges are actively hiring for Indian entry," Gaurav Dahake, founder and CEO of Bangalore​-based exchange Bitbns, told CoinDesk.
  • LinkedIn data shows the U.S.-based Nasdaq-listed Coinbase exchange has been scouting for candidates for its India outpost, announced in March.
  • Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange per trading volumes, acquired the Mumbai-based WazirX exchange in 2019.
  • With its tech-savvy young generation, India can be a huge market; and its true potential may come to the fore once regulatory uncertainty subsides.
  • There is a bill pending in the Indian parliament which seeks to ban trading, owning or holding any form of cryptocurrency.
Coinbase scouting candidates via LinkedIn
Source: Gaurav Dahake, LinkedIn

Read more about...

ExchangesIndiaCrypto
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.