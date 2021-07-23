The identities of 1,000 new users signing up to a website associated with a Donald Trump-themed cryptocurrency have been exposed.

Some of the identities belong to conservative media personalities and Republican figures who own a crypto linked to the website that is described as a “digital currency for the MAGA community,” according to a report by The Guardian on Thursday,

A hacker was able to breach the website’s security where they exposed the email addresses, passwords, cryptocurrency wallet addresses and internet protocol addresses of users who bought Magacoin.

Magacoin, which is roughly one week old, is described as being created by “America First Conservatives” out of frustration with “Losing the [2020] Election.” The crypto is styled as a means to “fight back by supporting MAGA candidates in 2022 and beyond.”

One account compromised is linked to the email address of conservative broadcaster John Rush, while another is associated with a Colorado Republican Party youth engagement affiliate, according to the Guardian’s report.

Trump political supporter Reilly O’Neal has been identified as controlling Magacoin and its affiliated website.