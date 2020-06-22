Some of the smartest investors in the crypto space share how they think the larger macro context is shaping interest in bitcoin and digital assets.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- New Federal Reserve research suggests reaction to Facebook’s Libra basket approach was overblown
- Italian Banking Association pushing to test a digital euro
- U.S. housing has worst month since 2010
Our main conversation:
Earlier this month, Messari hosted the Mainnet virtual summit. At that event, NLW moderated a session called “Macro Investors Sound Off!” featuring BlockTower Capital’s Ari Paul, Blockchain Capital’s Spencer Bogart and Arca’s David Nage.
The discussion included:
- The evolution of the Fed put and how it shapes the markets
- How the collision of Bitcoin’s halving and the Fed’s reaction to COVID-19 created a powerful narrative moment
- Why the Money Printer Go BRR meme was so effective
- Why the Paul Tudor Jones letter was hugely influential within Family Offices
- Why these investors expect to see some significant announcements around bitcoin exposure from traditional investors in the months to come
