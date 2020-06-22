Some of the smartest investors in the crypto space share how they think the larger macro context is shaping interest in bitcoin and digital assets.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Ciphertrace.

Today on the Brief:

New Federal Reserve research suggests reaction to Facebook’s Libra basket approach was overblown

Italian Banking Association pushing to test a digital euro

U.S. housing has worst month since 2010

Our main conversation:

Earlier this month, Messari hosted the Mainnet virtual summit. At that event, NLW moderated a session called “Macro Investors Sound Off!” featuring BlockTower Capital’s Ari Paul, Blockchain Capital’s Spencer Bogart and Arca’s David Nage.

See also: 5 Numbers That Tell the Story of Markets Right Now

The discussion included:

The evolution of the Fed put and how it shapes the markets

How the collision of Bitcoin’s halving and the Fed’s reaction to COVID-19 created a powerful narrative moment

Why the Money Printer Go BRR meme was so effective

Why the Paul Tudor Jones letter was hugely influential within Family Offices

Why these investors expect to see some significant announcements around bitcoin exposure from traditional investors in the months to come