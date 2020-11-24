One of the sharpest analysts in macroeconomics looks at how monetary and fiscal policy are likely to change in the coming years.
Today’s guest is Lyn Alden. Lyn is the founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy and one of today’s best-known and most-respected macro analysts. In this conversation, she and NLW discuss:
- Anti-deflation vs. inflation
- Why money printing is nonpartisan
- Why we’re headed for deeper MMT experiments
- How she increased her conviction around bitcoin (her journey in memes)
- Why the beginnings of a new, post-Bretton Woods era are starting to show
Find Lyn online:
Twitter: @LynAldenContact
Website: lynalden.com
