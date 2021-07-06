Bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockhain, currently listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), is considering a secondary listing on Nasdaq.
- The London-based miner announced the plan Tuesday, saying no decision has been made whether to go ahead.
- Argo also said it mined 167 bitcoin in June, compared with 166 in May.
- "We've seen the global hashrate drop from over 150m TH/s to just 90m TH/s in the space of a month and mining difficulty adjusted to reflect this reduction," CEO Peter Wall said. "Argo has capitalized on these changes, continuing to deliver strong revenue at an impressive margin."
- In March Argo acquired land in West Texas for the construction of a new mining facility.
