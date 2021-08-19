One of the U.K.’s top universities, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), has joined Hedera Hashgraph as a member of its governing council.
- The LSE becomes the 22nd organization to join the Hedera Council and the second higher-education institution, following the University College London in May 2020.
- Hedera Hashgraph is a blockchain-like public ledger aiming to build and support applications for the decentralized economy at an enterprise-grade scale. Existing members also include Google, IBM and Deutsche Telekom.
- Like its fellow council members, the LSE will run a Hedera network node, according to an announcement Thursday.
- The LSE said it has joined Hedera to advance its research in the field of blockchain and will offer opportunities to students related to hackathons, thought leadership and research opportunities.
CORRECTION (AUG 20, 15:22 UTC): Corrects to say LSE became the 22nd member of the council, not the 39th.
