British retail bank Lloyds Banking Group is seeking to hire a “digital currency and innovation senior manager” to explore investment opportunities, according to a job description posted on the BYP network.
- The manager will develop payments use cases and initiate business or investments around digital currencies, according to the posting.
- The bank, which has more than 30 million customers, said it is in the middle of investing $4.09 billion into its people, platforms and data with a software engineering-led approach.
- The post highlights that technology is evolving rapidly with the “potential for it to be incorporated into traditional financial services.”
- Lloyds has been cautious about cryptocurrency investing. In 2018, the bank reportedly barred its customers from using credit cards to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
