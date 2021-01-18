Cryptocurrency exchange Livecoin announced Saturday it will shut down after a claimed attack on the platform last month.
- The Russia-based exchange said in a website notice on an alternative domain that it had made a “hard decision to close the business” and will be refunding any remaining funds to users.
- No amount for losses arising from the breach was disclosed. The firm said: "Our service and team bear hard losses as well as our clients."
- Livecoin said it will accept claims for refunds until March 17, after which no new requests will be accepted.
- Users will need to email the exchange and pass verification procedures before they can be awarded refunds, the post said.
- In December, Livecoin claimed to have suffered what it called a “carefully planned attack in which it had “lost control" of its servers, backend and nodes.
