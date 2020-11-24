The tax department in Lithuania has sold off confiscated cryptocurrencies for the first time, bringing in €6.4 million, or $7.5 million.
- As reported by local news source Delfi on Tuesday, the State Tax Inspectorate took a day to exchange quantities of bitcoin, ether and monero.
- "The whole process for the tax administrator was new, starting with taking over the confiscated cryptocurrency and ending with its implementation," said Irina Gavrilova, a representative of the tax department.
- The Tax Inspectorate gained possession of the digital assets in February, according to the report.
- No details were provided on why the cryptocurrencies were seized.
