The tax department in Lithuania has sold off confiscated cryptocurrencies for the first time, bringing in €6.4 million, or $7.5 million.

  • As reported by local news source Delfi on Tuesday, the State Tax Inspectorate took a day to exchange quantities of bitcoin, ether and monero.
  • "The whole process for the tax administrator was new, starting with taking over the confiscated cryptocurrency and ending with its implementation," said Irina Gavrilova, a representative of the tax department.
  • The Tax Inspectorate gained possession of the digital assets in February, according to the report.
  • No details were provided on why the cryptocurrencies were seized.

See also: US Seized More Than $1B in Silk Road–Linked Bitcoins, Seeks Forfeiture

Read more about...

TaxLithuaniaCrypto SeizuresCoinFlash
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.