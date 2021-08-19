Japan’s Liquid Global exchange has just been hacked.
- According to a tweet on Thursday, the exchange said its warm wallets were compromised and that it was consequently moving digital assets offline.
- While the total amount stolen is yet to be determined, The Block reported Thursday the value of bitcoin, ether, XRP, and tron could be upwards of $74 million.
- "We are currently investigating and will provide regular updates," the exchange said in the tweet. "In the meantime, deposits and withdrawals will be suspended."
- In a later tweet, Liquid Global said it's working with other exchanges to freeze the funds.
- Crypto exchange KuCoin's CEO, Johnny Lyu, said his platform was aware of the incident and had blacklisted the hacker's wallet addresses. Other exchanges are likely to follow suit.
- So far, it has revealed nine wallet addresses where the hacker is depositing heisted funds.
- One of the addresses Liquid Global revealed was still receiving bitcoin at 7:20 UTC
- According to the Ethereum block explorer, millions of ERC20 altcoins have also been taken including uniswap, rfox, and enjincoin, among others.
UPDATE (AUG. 19, 7:59 UTC): Adds Liquid Global is working with other exchanges; updates number of destination addresses.
