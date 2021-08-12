Lionel Messi’s transfer to Paris St. Germain (PSG) from FC Barcelona included a payment in crypto fan tokens.

  • The Argentinian soccer legend's signing-on fee for the French club included an undisclosed number of fan tokens provided by blockchain-based fan-token provider Socios.com.
  • This week Messi left Barcelona, the club of which he had been part since the age of 13, to join PSG on a two-year deal worth nearly $75 million per season.
  • PSG did not say how much of that the tokens represented, referring to it as a "large number."
  • The French club is one of a large number of major soccer teams to have launched fan tokens through Socios.com, along with Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.
  • The tokens are designed to spur fan engagement by offering them voting rights on minor decisions in their clubs' operations.

Read more about...

SoccerSociosFan TokensLionel Messi
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.