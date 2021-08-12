Lionel Messi’s transfer to Paris St. Germain (PSG) from FC Barcelona included a payment in crypto fan tokens.
- The Argentinian soccer legend's signing-on fee for the French club included an undisclosed number of fan tokens provided by blockchain-based fan-token provider Socios.com.
- This week Messi left Barcelona, the club of which he had been part since the age of 13, to join PSG on a two-year deal worth nearly $75 million per season.
- PSG did not say how much of that the tokens represented, referring to it as a "large number."
- The French club is one of a large number of major soccer teams to have launched fan tokens through Socios.com, along with Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.
- The tokens are designed to spur fan engagement by offering them voting rights on minor decisions in their clubs' operations.
