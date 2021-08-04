Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi is to be commemorated by a non-fungible token (NFT) collection for the first time.
- Widely considered to be the greatest player of his generation, Lionel Messi, 34, will be celebrated in an authenticated NFT collection, dubbed "The Messiverse," which will be available from 21:00 UTC Aug. 20 on blockchain platform Ethernity Chain.
- This is not, however, the first time Lionel Messi has appeared in NFT form. Ethernity Chain dropped a collection last month to celebrate Argentina's victory over Brazil in the Copa America, with one of the collectibles featuring Messi as the captain of the victorious team.
- "The Messiverse" consists of four artworks by Australian artist Bosslogic, who has worked previously for Marvel and Disney.
- Ethernity Chain launched a soccer-played themed NFT featuring fellow soccer legend Pele in May.
Disclosure
