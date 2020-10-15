The Libra Association, the organization developing the Facebook-backed cryptocurrency project libra, on Thursday hired longtime banking executive Ian Jenkins to lead the stablecoin group’s finance and risk operations.
- Jenkins will become chief financial officer and chief risk officer for Libra Networks, the group's digital payments subsidiary.
- Jenkins previously led international banking giant HSBC's business finance group. He has worked in various banking and finance roles since at least 1990.
- His hiring adds another HSBC name to Libra's C-suite. The former CEO of the international banking giant, James Emmet, took the reins on Oct. 1.
