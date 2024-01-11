What Is Bitcoin Dollar-Cost Averaging? A Beginner’s Guide

Set a budget: First, figure out how much you’re comfortable investing regularly. Some bitcoin savings apps allow you to start with as little as $10, but it’s entirely up to you how much you want to invest in the digital currency every week or month.

Decide on the intervals: It could be every week, bi-weekly, or once a month. Again, it’s totally up to you.

Find a good platform: You need a place to buy your BTC. So, find a reputable bitcoin exchange or app that allows you to automatically save in bitcoin using recurring payments. Examples of popular Bitcoin DCA apps include Swan (US), Relai (Europe), and Bitnob (Africa).

Start stacking sats: Once you have registered for a Bitcoin DCA platform, set up regular bank transfers, and the app purchases bitcoin for you automatically at regular intervals based on the predetermined settings you have decided.