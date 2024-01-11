A Beginner’s Guide to AI Tokens

Token creation: Projects create tokens on a blockchain platform, often using standards like Ethereum’s ERC-20 or BNB Smart Chain’s BEP-20.

Creation of : These self-executing contracts define how tokens are used in AI-related services. smart contracts : These self-executing contracts define how tokens are used in AI-related services.

Token issuance: The project behind the AI crypto token typically issues it during its token sale or genesis block.

Token utilization: Users get to acquire the tokens through exchanges, staking, or participating in the platform’s ecosystem. They then use them to access services, pay fees, and participate in governance.

Integration with AI Platforms: The project links the tokens with platforms offering AI services. Holders can use them to access ML models, data analysis, or other AI functionalities.

Decentralization: Many AI token projects aim for decentralization. This distributed form of governance gives token holders a say in key decision-making processes.