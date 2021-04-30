The New York Times recently declared: “We’re All Crypto People Now.”

With the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies soaring, institutional investment in the market on the rise and a new wave of hype around digitized art with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), everyone is either talking about crypto or thinking about it. If this isn’t your first bull run, you’re familiar with the feeling of exuberance – and concern – that’s probably hitting you right now like a date with your crush.

To help balance those feelings – with knowledge – CoinDesk created the Unlocked interactive explainer series. It made its debut last year at Consensus: Distributed, and this year for Consensus by CoinDesk, we’ve expanded the series to include Unlocked 101, a free three-week series designed for an audience that is still wrapping their head around the technology. Folks who maybe bought a little bitcoin and are wondering why everyone keeps telling them to HODL; people who want to change their profession to yield farmer but aren’t quite sure if they need a pitchfork; bitcoin plebs who are intaking so much news on the topic but can’t tell what’s signal versus noise.

Even after all these years (I first got into crypto in 2012), I still have lots of questions. As the industry expands and the complexity increases… well, sometimes I’m just as lost as the next n00b. And I’ve always been a learn-by-doing kinda woman, and I believe that getting hands-on with the technology is the best way to appreciate its power. Not to mention, pushing the button – whether it’s send, stake or mint – is intimidating, and, yes, I’ll admit it, I want someone to hold my hand through that process.

So whether you’re just beginning your journey into crypto or need a refresher, the best place to immerse yourself is at CoinDesk’s Unlocked 101 series of free sessions in the lead-up to our annual industry conference, Consensus. Sessions start May 4 and will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the first three weeks of May.

And if you come out of the Unlocked 101 series thinking you’re a pro, I recommend joining us at Consensus 2021. There will be more advanced Unlocked interactive explainer sessions – including sessions on technical analysis, VPNs and crypto cashback – inside the conference, and you’ll be able to meet and network with the brightest, boldest and sometimes trolliest people in the industry.

Plus, if you’ve registered for the free Unlocked 101 series, you’ll get a discount on Consensus tickets.

Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. ET

Bitcoin 101: You’re Getting in at $60K; This Is How We Got Here

Wednesday, May 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET

How to not Get Rekt: A Crypto Security and Custody Primer

Thursday, May 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Ethereum 101: The Blockchain Where It All Happens

Tuesday, May 11 at 9 a.m. ET

Understanding Blockchain and Crypto Data

Wednesday, May 12 at 12:30 p.m. ET

What Is DeFi: Lending, Borrowing and Farming for Crypto

Thursday, May 13 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Beeple, Basketball and the NFT Boom: A 101 on Non-Fungible Tokens

Tuesday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Send Crypto Sir: The Most Prevalent Hacks and Scams

Wednesday, May 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET

BitGo: Sponsored Session