How to Prevent the Metaverse From Becoming a Nightmare

Self-sovereign identity will play a crucial role in the metaverse. Being able to manage our own data and identity will give us more control over who has access to our information and what they are allowed to do with it. We believe data sharing should be off by default in the metaverse, with users opting in only to experiences of interest. Being able to approve instances of data sharing independently will provide users with more granular control over information they share. The ideal Web 3 identity component will also be programmable, composable and dynamic in being able to reveal only data that is needed at any given time.