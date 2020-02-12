LabCFTC, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) financial technology experimentation branch, is holding office hours on April 1, asking local companies to ask questions, discuss issues or present their projects.

The CFTC announced Tuesday that participants can register for the office hours by emailing LabCFTC@cftc.gov (email subject line should say "NYC Office Hours")

"Office Hours provide FinTech innovators and entrepreneurs an opportunity to engage with LabCFTC to discuss ideas, share a presentation and gain better understanding of CFTC’s framework," the announcement said.

The CFTC and its securities-focused counterpart, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have both been working to meet with fintech startups, including crypto projects, in efforts to clarify how the regulators are approaching the space and help startups better navigate the at-times confusing securities and commodities laws. Last year, the SEC's FinHub division conducted a roadshow across the U.S.