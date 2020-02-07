As bitcoin inches towards $10,000, @nlw is joined by Kraken’s Dan Held to discuss how the narrative, infrastructure and audience have changed since this price last year.

Bitcoin is on a seven-week upward trend. Having already smashed through its $9,000 Vegeta memes, it is now inching closer towards $10,000.

On this episode, @nlw is joined by Kraken’s Dan Held to discuss how bitcoin has changed in a number of ways since the last time we were at the $10,000 price level last year. They look at:

Narrative - Speculation around bitcoin as a safe haven and the role of the halvening continue to shape the conversation

Infrastructure - The tools for how people can interact with bitcoin - from lending to derivatives - have never been broader

Audience - Institutions are no longer just around the corner but actively participating in the market