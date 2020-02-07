As bitcoin inches towards $10,000, @nlw is joined by Kraken’s Dan Held to discuss how the narrative, infrastructure and audience have changed since this price last year.

For early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.

Bitcoin is on a seven-week upward trend. Having already smashed through its $9,000 Vegeta memes, it is now inching closer towards $10,000. 

On this episode, @nlw is joined by Kraken’s Dan Held to discuss how bitcoin has changed in a number of ways since the last time we were at the $10,000 price level last year. They look at:

  • Narrative - Speculation around bitcoin as a safe haven and the role of the halvening continue to shape the conversation
  • Infrastructure - The tools for how people can interact with bitcoin - from lending to derivatives - have never been broader 
  • Audience - Institutions are no longer just around the corner but actively participating in the market

Find past episodes of The Breakdown on CoinDesk. For early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

KrakenDan HeldinterviewPodcastsThe Breakdown
Disclosure Read More

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.