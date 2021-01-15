Citing the recent SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced it’s halting trading of the XRP token for U.S. residents.
- The halt, which goes into effect Jan. 30 at 1 a.m. UTC, only affects Kraken clients residing in the U.S.. Those residing elsewhere will be unaffected.
- With the halt, Kraken becomes the latest exchange to suspend or end trading in XRP, the cryptocurrency at the heart of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against Ripple Labs claiming the token is really a security.
