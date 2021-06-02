Crypto exchange Kraken is bringing its mobile app to U.S. customers, having launched in Europe earlier this year.
- Customers in the U.S. will be able to trade the 50+ tokens available on Kraken's platform from their mobile phones as of today, according to a CNBC report.
- The mobile app is Kraken's "first major foray into supporting wider consumer adoption in a much more simplified, easy-to-use interface," chief product officer Jeremy Welch said.
- It will not be available to residents of Washington State or New York, however. Kraken does not offer service to these states due to "the cost of maintaining regulatory compliance."
- Kraken announced in March that it is considering a stock market debut in 2022, following rival Coinbase's suit.
- The crypto exchange is reportedly in talks to raise a new funding round which could raise its valuation to $20 billion.
- Dan Held, Kraken's director of growth marketing, said last week at Consensus 2021 that the exchange's trading volume recently hit all-time highs, enjoying an $8-billion volume day.
