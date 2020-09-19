Kraken became the first crypto exchange to win a U.S. banking license this week. Here’s why that matters.

DEXetition – Uniswap’s battle with SushiSwap heats up as the former dropped the UNI governance token in what some likened to a crypto stimulus check

The Fed has no clothes – After another FOMC meeting of “nothing new,” the mirage of Federal Reserve omnipotence is fading

TikTok and WeChat banned from U.S. app stores – Is it just a negotiating technique? Whatever the case, people are not happy

Kraken becomes a bank – What it means now that Kraken has been approved for a Wyoming Special Purpose Depository Institution charter

