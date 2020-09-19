Kraken became the first crypto exchange to win a U.S. banking license this week. Here’s why that matters. 

For more episodes and free early access before our regular daily releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW looks at:

  • DEXetition – Uniswap’s battle with SushiSwap heats up as the former dropped the UNI governance token in what some likened to a crypto stimulus check 
  • The Fed has no clothes – After another FOMC meeting of “nothing new,” the mirage of Federal Reserve omnipotence is fading
  • TikTok and WeChat banned from U.S. app stores – Is it just a negotiating technique? Whatever the case, people are not happy
  • Kraken becomes a bank – What it means now that Kraken has been approved for a Wyoming Special Purpose Depository Institution charter

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | The Business of Geopolitical Competition 

Tuesday | The Decade of the Living Dead: How Zombie Companies Are Robbing Tomorrow’s Economy

Wednesday | Governments vs. Networks: The Battle for the Soul of Finance

Thursday | Monetary Policy Is Finished and Macro Debates Are Boring, Feat. Raoul Pal

Friday | ‘I Didn’t Buy It to Sell It. Ever.’ MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor on His $425M Bitcoin Bet

