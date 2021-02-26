Kraken is reportedly in talks to raise new capital in a move that could see the company’s valuation soar to new heights.

The U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange is currently in discussions with Fidelity, Tribe Capital and General Atlantic to raise an unknown sum, according to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday.

If approved and agreed upon, the new funding could more than double the company’s $4 billion valuation to around $10 billion, according to figures cited in the report.

The report cites people close to the matter who have requested anonymity due to concerns about the deal’s secrecy.

In 2019, Kraken raised $13.5 million in a financing round that saw over 2,000 participants buying in. The move pushed the exchange’s valuation above the $4 billion mark.