Six crypto entities including exchange Kraken and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols Uniswap and The Graph have donated $250,000 each to efforts around upgrading the Ethereum blockchain.
- The $1.5 million donation will support execution-layer teams working on technical upgrades to achieve "Ethereum 2.0," according to an announcement Tuesday.
- The developments, most recently Ethereum's "London" hard fork that went live on Aug. 5, will see the network transition to a proof-of-stake model.
- As well as Kraken, Uniswap and The Graph, donations are being made by DeFi protocols Compound, Lido and Synthetix.
- The five Ethereum clients who will receive this funding are Besu, Ergon, Geth, Nethermind and Nimbus.
- Ethereum's goal is to lessen the risk associated with the network's overreliance on a single entity.
UPDATE (AUG. 24, 14:42 UTC): Rewrites headline, body to add donors in addition to Kraken, total amount, recipients.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.