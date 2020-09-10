Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said Thursday that Jeremy Welch, the co-founder and former CEO of crypto wallet firm Casa, has joined Kraken as vice president of product.
According to the announcement on Kraken’s website, Welch will work toward making it easier to trade crypto on the exchange.
- The announcement said Welch will also continue to work with Casa in an advisory capacity, helping the firm grow its non-custodial wallet services.
- Formerly a product specialist at Google, Welch co-founded Casa in 2016 but left the firm earlier this year, citing personal matters. Nick Neuman, the firm’s product head at the time, replaced Welch as Casa CEO.
- On Tuesday, Kraken announced it plans to resume services in Japan by mid-September now that its local subsidiary, Payward Asia Ltd., has completed the required regulatory registration process.
