Kings of Leon will release their new album as a non-fungible token (NFT), becoming the first rock band to do so.
- In addition to conventional release on services like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon, the album will be released in NFT form on YellowHeart, a blockchain-based music platform founded in 2018 Rolling Stone reported Wednesday.
- The new album, "When You See Yourself," will be delivered as three different types of tokens: the first a special album package, the second offering live show perks and the third containing exclusive audiovisual art.
- Albums put out as NFTs have generally been the realm of DJs like 3LAU and have seen prior releases, but the Kings of Leon is the first band to launch a new album in the blockchain-based format.
- YellowHeart is also minting 18 "golden tickets" that unlock actual front-row concert tickets at every Kings of Leon tour for life as part of the NFT release.
- The band will auction six of these, with the remaining 12 to be vaulted, much like rare pieces of art.
- “Each one of those is a unique NFT with the most incredible Kings of Leon art you’ve ever seen,” YellowHeart CEO Josh Katz said in an interview.
