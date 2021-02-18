Kia Motors America has reportedly fallen victim to a ransomware attack demanding more than $20 million-worth of bitcoin.
- The ransomware group DoppelPaymer is demanding 404.5833 BTC (currently valued at $20,844,336) to pay for a decryption tool or stolen data will be shared to the public, BleepingComputer reported Wednesday.
- This amount demanded would rise to 600 bitcoins (over $30 million) if not paid within 10 days.
- Kia Motors America is suffering a severe IT outage taking its website, phone services and web systems offline.
- BleepingComputer said it had "obtained a ransom note that we were told was created during an alleged Kia Motors America cyberattack by the DoppelPaymer gang."
- The auto firm later told BleepingComputer that it has no evidence that it has suffered a ransomware attack.
- It isn't clear what data the group might have stolen, per the report.
