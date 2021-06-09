Ken Moelis, CEO and founder of global investment bank Moelis & Co, said that he is looking into the crypto space for new opportunities in business as well as for himself during a Bloomberg Deals summit Tuesday morning.

“Maybe on the personal side, definitely on the business side, we are focused on having expertise,” Moelis said on the program. He also noted that while he believes that there is a lot of capital and projects in the market, he remains careful about the sector.

The company is not the only traditional bank that has recently announced it would get more involved with cryptocurrencies. CoinDesk recently reported that Goldman Sachs participated in a Series A funding round of Blockdaemon, a leading blockchain infrastructure platform, that raised $28 million.