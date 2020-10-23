Ken Kurson, a board member of payments firm Ripple and the co-founder of cryptocurrency website Modern Consensus, was arrested Friday and charged with cyberstalking in connection with his divorce, the New York Times reported.

Kurson, who is a close friend of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is accused of sending threatening messages to several people, the Times said.

There is also evidence Kurson engaged in installing software on someone’s computer to monitor keystrokes, and reporting false accusations to someone’s employer, the complaint reads, according to the Times.

The accusations reportedly came to light during a routine background check of Kurson for a board seat on the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Kurson served as editor-in-chief of the New York Observer when Kushner owned it.