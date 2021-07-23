Data center operator Enegix is to host Beijing-based crypto miner producer Bitmain’s equipment at its 180MW facility in Kazakhstan.
- The center, commissioned in late 2020, is Enegix's third location and is designed to host more than 50,000 current-generation mining rigs, according to an announcement Friday.
- It will host Bitmain's Antminer S19 Pro machines.
- Enegix CEO Yerbolsyn Sarsenov said the company is "pleased to be able to offer Bitmain the remaining capacity of its 180MW facility."
- How much capacity that amounts to was not specified. Enegix had not responded to CoinDesk's request for clarification at press time.
- Based in Ekibastuz, near the Russian border, the facility gets its electricity straight from the country's national grid, which sources it from a local coal power station, Enegix told CoinDesk in August last year.
- Enegix plans to open more mining facilities, hoping to cash in on the demand from mining companies for infrastructure in Kazakhstan.
- Thanks to its abundance of cheap electricity, the central-Asian country is one of the most popular destinations for mining firms migrating from China in response to the crackdown on the industry there. BIT Mining and Canaan have both established operations in Kazakhstan in the past two months.
