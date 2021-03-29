Justin Sun, founder of Tron, has showed his continued interest in non-fungible tokens with the announcement of a JUST NFT Fund for artwork priced at least $1 million.

  • The fund will only accept non-fungible token art pieces with a price tag of at least $1 million and will seek to have works with a median value of $10 million.
  • JUST NFT’s first work will be the Ocean Front NFT artwork by Beeple, which Sun bought for $6 million on March 23.
  • The cryptocurrency entrepreneur tweeted Monday that the JUST NFT Fund “aims to be the ARK Funds in the NFT space to register world-class artworks on the blockchain.”
  • Sun has been particularly active in the NFT artwork space of late, beaten by MetaKovan to the purchase of the Beeple NFT listed by Christie’s earlier this month.

See also: Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Sells for $2.9M

Read more about...

Justin SunNFTs
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.