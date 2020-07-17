The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking to hire a dark web, cryptocurrency and computer hacking attorney adviser to assist in its crackdown on international cybercrime.
- This 12-month position will build out DOJ's crypto tracing and blockchain analysis capabilities, according to a Thursday job listing by the Criminal Division's overseas development office.
- Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and Central Asia - regions DOJ said are rife with "sophisticated transnational organized crime threats" in the cybercrime and intellectual property underworld - will be a top focus for the adviser, according to the posting.
- Applicants must attain or maintain a Top Secret security clearance as they work alongside DOJ's Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section and the U.S. Transnational and High-Tech Crime Global Law Enforcement Network, according to the posting.
