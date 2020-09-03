Jump Trading, the publicity-shy market maker for Robinhood, Bitfinex, and BitMEX has made a significant investment into decentralized exchange (DEX) Serum.
- Serum announced Thursday it had received a significant investment from Jump Trading and inked a liquidity partnership with them.
- Per a release shared with CoinDesk, Jump Trading will provide market making and liquidity services for assets as they go live on Serum's platform – which only launched last week.
- The value of the investment was not disclosed.
- Serum's fouding partner Sam Bankman-Freid said the news represented a major step for the maturation of the DeFi space.
