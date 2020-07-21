Decentralized exchange volumes have already broken the all-time high set in June, according to data from Dune Analytics.
- Total traded volume for July passed $1.6 billion, as of Tuesday.
- Four platforms - Uniswap, Curve, Balancer, and Bancor Network - have already surpassed their June volumes.
- Balancer, one of the newest decentralized trading platforms, is close to doubling its June volume at $160 million, up 72% from $93 million at the end of last month.
- “For investors racing to get exposure to the newest decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, decentralized exchanges are the earliest and often only place to make those initial investments,” said Joseph Todaro, managing partner at Blocktown Capital.
Update (July 21, 17:50 UTC): This article has been updated with a comment from Blocktown Capital.
