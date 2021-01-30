Virgil Griffith’s motion to dismiss the charges against him claiming that he violated U.S. sanctions law in North Korea was denied Wednesday by a judge in the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

U.S. Judge Kevin Castel denied the motion, leaving it up to a jury to decide whether Griffith is guilty of helping North Koreans circumvent U.S. economic sanctions using cryptocurrency. SDNY prosecutors allege that Griffith violated the International Emergency Economic Powers Act by giving a speech in April at the Pyongyang Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference on how to use cryptocurrency to get around U.S. sanctions.

Griffith’s team has argued that first amendment rights protected him and that he did not render North Korea “services” since he received no compensation for the speech.

“The failure to allege that Griffith was paid a fee by the DPRK does not render the indictment defective,” Castel wrote. “The indictment alleges an object of the conspiracy was ‘to provide services to the DPRK.’ This is sufficient and encompasses the provision of useful labor or human effort whether or not compensation was contemplated.”

The U.S. State Department banned all U.S. citizens from traveling to North Korea without express permission in 2017. According to today’s ruling, Griffith’s request was initially rejected by the State Department, but later granted by the DRPK UN mission in Manhattan after he sent copies of his CV, passport, and explained his desire to attend the conference.

In today’s ruling, the judge also denied Griffith’s demand for a bill of particulars. In December 2020, Griffith’s attorneys filed documents arguing that he didn’t know what exactly he had been accused of saying or doing.