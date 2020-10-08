JPMorgan Blockchain Lead Christine Moy has been promoted to lead the bank’s Ethereum-based Interbank Information Network (IIN), according to a memo sent to employees on Thursday.
- The network was developed to solve some of the challenges in interbank information sharing, and rivals upstarts including Ripple and Transferwise. It’s powered by Quorum, the permissioned-variant of the Ethereum blockchain acquired by ConsenSys in August.
- According to JPMorgan, more than 400 banks have joined the network, including more than half of the top 50 banks.
- Moy will take the IIN lead from the bank’s global head of clearing, John Hunter, who helped create IIN in 2017.
- Hunter is now exclusively focused on clearing but will be a senior adviser to the IIN team, bank spokesperson Jessica Francisco said in an emailed statement.
- Moy will continue to helm the Blockchain Center of Excellence, where she has led initiatives around digital assets, tokenized payments and digital identity.
- Moy started her career in the bank’s syndicated loans business and has experience across a range of assets and divisions within the bank.
