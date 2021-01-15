Blockchain mortgage platform Figure says it has closed a $100 million financing facility for its mortgage products from investment bank JPMorgan.

  • Platform owner Figure Technologies said Wednesday this is the fifth financing facility for its online lending business, which has now closed almost $1.5 billion in total. 
  • Funding partners now include JPMorgan, Jefferies and a number of other Wall Street banks, said the blockchain company.
  • The facility covers both conforming and jumbo mortgages – loans in excess of the traditional lending restrictions.
  • “This facility with JPMorgan will help us continue to innovate in the lending space,” said Mike Cagney, CEO of Figure, in a statement.
  • Figure Technologies reported its mortgage business grew nearly 50% month over month in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The firm uses blockchain tech to issue mortgages and loans at greater speed and reduced cost by automating parts of the process.
  • CoinDesk reached out to JPMorgan for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

