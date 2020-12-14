MassMutual’s $100M BTC investment has the potential to open a massive new investment category, according to analysts.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

  • First COVID-19 vaccines roll out in the U.S. 
  • Are IPOs the new ICOs?
  • U.S. Treasury and other federal departments hacked 

Our main discussion: A massive new category of bitcoin demand? 

Last week, when MassMutual announced its $100 million buy, NLW explored whether it would be the beginning of a trend for other insurance companies. A recent note from JPMorgan analysts suggests that even a 1% allocation by that category of company in major markets in the U.S., Europe and Japan could represent $600 billion of new demand. 

NLW also discusses recent comments from long-term institutional bitcoin and crypto bulls including Chamath Palihapitiya and Abigail Johnson.

