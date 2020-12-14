MassMutual’s $100M BTC investment has the potential to open a massive new investment category, according to analysts.

Today on the Brief:

First COVID-19 vaccines roll out in the U.S.

Are IPOs the new ICOs?

U.S. Treasury and other federal departments hacked

Our main discussion: A massive new category of bitcoin demand?

Last week, when MassMutual announced its $100 million buy, NLW explored whether it would be the beginning of a trend for other insurance companies. A recent note from JPMorgan analysts suggests that even a 1% allocation by that category of company in major markets in the U.S., Europe and Japan could represent $600 billion of new demand.