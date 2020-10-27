The investment banking giant says the blockchain hype cycle has moved past inflated expectations and into the realm of being commercially viable.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.
Today on the Brief:
- Stocks down; bitcoin up
- Consumer confidence shaky as baking supplies demand grows 3,400%
- Bank for International Settlements and Swiss central bank to test CBDC this year
Our main discussion: JPM Coin.
Initially announced in February 2019, JPMorgan’s JPM Coin is being launched for commercial use. In this episode, NLW looks at:
- The history of private currencies in the U.S.
- Why Libra was a starting gun for both governments and other private corporations
- How JPMorgan intends to make money from JPM Coin
- Why other investment banks might follow
See also: JPMorgan’s ‘JPM Coin’ Is Live, Execs Say
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.