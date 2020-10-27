The investment banking giant says the blockchain hype cycle has moved past inflated expectations and into the realm of being commercially viable.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.

Today on the Brief:

Stocks down; bitcoin up

Consumer confidence shaky as baking supplies demand grows 3,400%

Bank for International Settlements and Swiss central bank to test CBDC this year

Our main discussion: JPM Coin.

Initially announced in February 2019, JPMorgan’s JPM Coin is being launched for commercial use. In this episode, NLW looks at: