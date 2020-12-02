One of finance’s most colorful personalities joins NLW to discuss how advisers spend their money, Robinhood traders, bitcoin and more.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and this week’s special product launch, Allnodes.

Josh Brown is the CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management. He is also the host of “The Halftime Report” on CNBC, author of the “Reformed Broker” blog and host of “The Compound Show” podcast.

Most recently, he is the author of “How I Invest My Money: Finance Experts Reveal How They Save, Spend, and Invest.”

In this fun and freewheeling conversation, Josh and NLW discuss:

Why financial advisers give a lot of advice but don’t actually share their personal strategies

What’s driving bitcoin's “respectability rally” (Read more here)

Why we should be excited about, rather than worried for, the new generation of Robinhood traders

Why the Dow Jones Industrial Average is going to 100,000 in our lifetime