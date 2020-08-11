A former hedge fund manager and financial dissident gives his take on what ails the U.S. economy and why the Federal Reserve should be more, not less, irresponsible.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.
Today on the Brief:
- A public company has switched $250 million in cash reserves to bitcoin
- The latest in the vaccine rumor trade with Vladimir Putin’s propaganda play
- Hong Kongers use the stock market to protest
Our main conversation is with former hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry.
After a few years of focusing on a “volatility at the end of the world trade” in property development in St. Barth’s, the constant contrarian Hugh Hendry has returned to the macro world in a big way.
In this conversation, we discuss:
- Why Hugh left macro, and why he came back
- How he lost three years being angry at the Fed
- How he came to be bullish on equities in 2012
- How money managers become trapped by narratives
- Why the Fed should actually be less, not more, conservative
- Why we need someone like Joe Rogan as Fed chair
Find out guest online:
Website: hughhendryofficial.com
Twitter: @hendry_hugh
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.