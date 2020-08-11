A former hedge fund manager and financial dissident gives his take on what ails the U.S. economy and why the Federal Reserve should be more, not less, irresponsible.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

A public company has switched $250 million in cash reserves to bitcoin

The latest in the vaccine rumor trade with Vladimir Putin’s propaganda play

Hong Kongers use the stock market to protest

Our main conversation is with former hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry.

After a few years of focusing on a “volatility at the end of the world trade” in property development in St. Barth’s, the constant contrarian Hugh Hendry has returned to the macro world in a big way.

In this conversation, we discuss:

Why Hugh left macro, and why he came back

How he lost three years being angry at the Fed

How he came to be bullish on equities in 2012

How money managers become trapped by narratives

Why the Fed should actually be less, not more, conservative

Why we need someone like Joe Rogan as Fed chair

Find out guest online:

Website: hughhendryofficial.com

Twitter: @hendry_hugh