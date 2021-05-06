Bitski, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform, has raised $19 million in Series A funding from investors, including Jay-Z and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and returning investors Kindred Ventures and Galaxy Digital.

Correction (May 7, 17:02 UTC): Serena Williams, the tennis star and investor previously mentioned in this piece, has been removed at Bitski’s request. The startup said Friday her investment documents have not been finalized.