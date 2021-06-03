Tokyo-headquartered global cryptocurrency firm bitFlyer is giving its U.S. clients access to cross-border trading.
- In a blog post Thursday, bitFlyer said from today its U.S.-based customers will be able to trade bitcoin and Japanese yen (BTC/JPY) pairs.
- BitFlyer said previously only customers residing in Japan had access to the BTC/JPY market due to regulatory restrictions.
- The BTC/JPY spot market posted over $30 billion in trading volume, representing 40% of the Japanese market and making it one of the world’s largest bitcoin to fiat markets, according to a survey conducted by the company.
- BitFlyer is the leading digital assets exchange in Japan, with over 2.5 million users worldwide. The firm is licensed in Japan, the U.S. and the European Union.
- In April, bitFlyer announced Goldman Sachs alum Kuniyoshi Hayashi as its new president, replacing Kimihiro Mine.
Read more: Japan’s BitFlyer Has a New President – Again
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.