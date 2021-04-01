Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has announced that it will implement the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “travel rule” for the nation’s crypto industry to tackle money laundering.

  • The Japanese regulator announced Wednesday the FATF rule requiring virtual asset service providers to share transaction data of senders and recipients will be adopted in the country by April 2022.
  • The travel rule was created to prevent cryptocurrencies from being used for money laundering and terrorist financing.
  • The FSA requested the Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) advise its members to prepare for this implementation.
  • South Korea’s Financial Services Commission brought anti-money laundering safeguards into force on March 25 to get in line with the FATF’s rules.
  • This led to the South Korean arm of crypto exchange OKEx to decide to cease operations, citing the difficulty in navigating the new regulatory hurdles.

See also: Binance Adds Former FATF Officers to Regulatory Strategy Team

Read more about...

FATFAnti-Money LaunderingTravel Rule
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.