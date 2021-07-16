Japan’s Financial Services Agency has created a division to oversee “decentralized finance” and the Ministry of Finance is mulling boosting the number of staff focusing on digital currencies, Reuters reported on Friday, citing three officials it didn’t identify.
- The move is a sign of increasing concern that new forms of private money could disrupt Japan's financial system, according to the report.
- Regulation would complement the Bank of Japan's efforts on the central bank's digital yen.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.