Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DeCurret has appointed the nation’s former top financial regulator, Toshihide Endo, as a special adviser.
- In an announcement on Monday, DeCurret said Endo will join the exchange on April 1 to advise on its management policies and strategy for digital currency-related business.
- Prior to joining the exchange, Endo was commissioner of the Financial Services Agency (FSA) from 2018 to 2020, supervising Japan's financial and banking industry, including the cryptocurrency sector.
- He had held other roles at the FSA since 2014, and before that a number of senior positions within regulatory bodies stretching back to 1988.
- In an interview with Reuters in 2018, Endo said he had, “no intention to curb (the crypto industry) excessively,” and aims to strike a balance between safeguarding clients and promoting technological innovation.
- Last year, DeCurret hosted a study group with three major banks looking at developing a digital payment system to address concerns about cryptocurrencies.
Disclosure
