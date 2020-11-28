NLW looks at price action in crypto, the ETH 2.0 Beacon chain launching Dec 1, the Dow at 30,000 and Janet Yellen’s nomination as Treasury secretary.

On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW looks at what was an absolutely action-packed holiday week, discussing:

Bitcoin’s price action

The Dow’s 30,000 psychological milestone

Eth 2.0 cleared for Beacon chain launch

The implications of Janet Yellen’s nomination for Treasury secretary