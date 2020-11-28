NLW looks at price action in crypto, the ETH 2.0 Beacon chain launching Dec 1, the Dow at 30,000 and Janet Yellen’s nomination as Treasury secretary.
On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW looks at what was an absolutely action-packed holiday week, discussing:
- Bitcoin’s price action
- The Dow’s 30,000 psychological milestone
- Eth 2.0 cleared for Beacon chain launch
- The implications of Janet Yellen’s nomination for Treasury secretary
This week on The Breakdown:
- Monday | A Bitcoin Shortage? PayPal and Cash App Buying More Than 100% of New Supply
- Tuesday | Lyn Alden on Money Printing, Bitcoin and the End of an 80-Year Debt Cycle
- Wednesday | The Most Bullish Bitcoin Arguments for Your Thanksgiving Table
- Thursday | Schmuck Insurance
- Friday | ENCORE: Luke Gromen on the History and (Declining) Future of the Global Dollar System
